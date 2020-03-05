Self-Service Bi Market 2020 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2026

Self-Service Bi Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Self-Service Bi Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The market players operating in the self-service BI market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Deployment

• On-premises

• On-demand

By Application

• Sales & Marketing

• Customer Engagement & Analysis

• Fraud & Security Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Predictive Asset Maintenance

• Operations Management

• Supply Chain Management & Procurement

• Others

By Industry vertical

• BFSI

• Retail & e-Commerce

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

The Self-Service Bi market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Self-Service Bi Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

