Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2020 | Abbott Diabetes Care, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Arkray, Ascensia Diabetes Care

Companies covered:

Abbott Diabetes Care, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Arkray, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Agamatrix Inc., Bionime Corporation, Acon, Medisana, Trivida, Rossmax and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

One of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the world is diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the glucose levels of the body increase to more than the normal level, and the body unable to produce insulin. Hence, glucometers are used to monitor glucose levels. The Type 1 diabetes population around the world is rising while witnessing a CAGR of 2.13%. As the diabetic population rises, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is also bound to increase. Other factors, such as technological innovations, the convenience of conventional glucose monitoring over conventional monitoring, and early detection of hypo- and hyperglycemic diabetes are the major drivers for market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report includes a complete study on self-monitoring blood glucose, which includes glucometer devices, blood glucose test strips, and lancets. The study is further divided into hospital usage and home usage.

Most of the Glucometer Market Revenue is Generated from Blood Glucose Test Strips.

Glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. However, test strips, on the other hand, are considered to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed off after one use. Thus, it presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in the use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

