Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Rising demand by Key Players – 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies , Prodways Group

‘Selective Laser Sintering Equipment’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Selective Laser Sintering Equipment’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market report inclusions:

Key players:

3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies , Prodways Group, Formlabs Inc. , Ricoh Company, Renishaw PLC, Sintratec AG

Market Segmentation:

By Laser Type (Solid Laser, Gas Laser), Material (Metal, Nylon), Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Aeronautics, Consumer Goods, Machinery and Equipment, Medical Devices, Others)

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which converts powdered plastic material in solid structure through a 3D based model by using laser. It uses a high-energy laser beam to convert particle granules into complex structure. The two important and common powder beds are selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. The SLS Equipment can create both prototype and final products without seeking support while its being printed. The recent investments of 74 million USD made by the UK governments in 3D printing projects and investment in SLS technology so that it can reduce manufacturing cost and time to produce products, as per the financial report published by British Government. are driving the demand of selective laser sintering equipment. Rising adoption of SLS technology in making of robots due to reduction in the cost of prototypes and also final parts will increase the demand for SLS equipment in near future. Additionally, demand is also expected to grow due to increasing demand in aerospace, aeronautics and healthcare industry for more sophisticated, accurate and similar design of the products. However, lack of standard process controls, complexities in using SLS printing software, complex application and involvement of high risk in handling SLS equipment will hinder the growth of market in forecast period.

The regional analysis of global selective laser sintering equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of selective laser sintering equipment among its end-users due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of SLS technology in various industries. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

