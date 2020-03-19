Seismic Services Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, CGG SA., China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Fugro

The seismic survey is the geophysical survey measuring the geo properties. The growing energy demand across the globe is increasing the oil and gas exploration activities that propelling the growth of the seismic services market. The oil and gas companies are using the seismic survey to exploring new hydrocarbon fields which anticipating the growth of the seismic services market.

Rapid development in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects is positively impacting the growth of the seismic services market. Furthermore, the advancement in technology, coupled with the increased spending on the exploration activities, are increasing demand for the seismic survey that triggering the growth of the seismic services market. Moreover, the growing use of a seismic survey in shale gas exploration and brownfield projects is expected to boost the growth of the seismic services market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @

The reports cover key developments in the seismic services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from seismic services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for seismic services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the seismic services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key seismic services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation

CGG SA.

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Fugro

PGS ASA

SAExploration

Schlumberger Limited

SeaBird Exploration Group

Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

The report analyzes factors affecting seismic services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the seismic services market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @

