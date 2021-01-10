Security System Integrators Market 2020: Global Industry Organization Sizes, Security Types, End Users, Regions and Forecast 2026

The Global Security System Integrators market is accounted for $9.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. Factors such as growing innovations in technologies, increasing adoption of cloud based applications and rising digitalization in developing countries are impelling the market growth. However, difficulties in expanding business on a global scale and less awareness towards advanced cyber threats are restricting the market scope.

Base on end users, government and public utilities segment is likely to grow at a maximum share during the forecast period. There has been a strong acceptance of sophisticated security solutions in the government in the recent years. Government and public utilities uses the latest technologies for work, hence the concept of eGovernance has led the government to focus more on cyber security threats. North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due to the existence of major security vendors, security system integrators, and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The organizations in this region are gradually accepting enhanced security solutions to protect their critical IT assets.

Some of the key players in the global Security System Integrators market include Innovative Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), Accenture PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc, McAfee, Inc, Wipro Limited, Cipher, Integrity360, Vandis Inc, Anchor Technologies, HCL Technologies and Cognizant.

ORGANIZATION SIZES COVERED:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

SECURITY TYPES COVERED:

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Network Security, Data Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security and Risk and Compliance Management

END USERS COVERED:

Manufacturing, Government and Public Utilities, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Utilities and Other End Users

REGIONS COVERED:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Security System Integrators Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Security System Integrators Market, By Security Type

7 Global Security System Integrators Market, By End User

8 Global Security System Integrators Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

