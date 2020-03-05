Security Labels Market 2020 Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026 | 3M; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; CCL Industries; Honeywell International Inc.; UPM Raflatac; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company

Market Definition: Security labels are sticker-like packaging products that are integrated on the overall packaging products to protect the contents of the package and ensure the consumers that the contents have not been interfered with. These labels also protect the product from being stolen from warehouses or stores because they are equipped with various protective measures as well as informative measures. Readers of these security labels provide the unique information associated with each content, its origination and contents. Whereas, if the product is being stolen, the machines incorporated at the entry and exit gates of various retail stores scan the product and identify if the labels have been removed at the billing counter or not.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need for theft protection and content interference protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in the manufacturing and demands of consumer goods has resulted in increased demand for the product

Market Restraints:

Absence of regulations and standards for the security labels quality and requirements; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials restricting the market from reaching its complete potential

Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Security Labels Market Are: 3M; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; CCL Industries; Honeywell International Inc.; UPM Raflatac; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; OpSec Security, Inc.; Brady Worldwide, Inc.; Covectra, Inc.; MEGA FORTRIS GROUP; SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION; Security Labels International; Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd.; are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Global Security Labels Market Detailed Segmentation:-

Global Security Labels Market Segmented By Functionality (Branding Labels, Identification, Informative, Others), Material (Plastic, Foil, Paper), Type (Bar Codes, Radio Frequency Identification, Holographic, NFC, Others)

Global Security Labels Market Segmented By By Composition (Facestock, Release Liner, Adhesive), Form (Reels, Sheets), Application (Bottles & Jars, Boxes & Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electrical, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others)

Global Security Labels Market Segmented By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, CCL Industries announced that they had acquired Easy2Name Limited, provider of durable, kid’s labels for the UK region. The acquisition will help in expanding the product offerings related to labels and adhesives for the e-commerce business segments.

In November 2018, CCL Industries announced that they had agreed to acquire Unilogo; Hinsitsu Screen (Vietnam) Company Limited; Olympic Bonding Solutions; these acquisitions will help in expanding the products being offered in the labelling and adhesive solution offerings of CCL Industries.

