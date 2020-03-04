Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025 | Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Fortinet, Panda Security

‘Security as a Service (SECaaS) market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Security as a Service (SECaaS) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Fortinet, Panda Security, Ciphercloud, Zscaler, Alert Logic, Radware, Nominum Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2025.

Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market valued approximately USD 3.733 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Security as a service (SecaaS or SaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers managed security services over the internet. SecaaS is based on the software as a service (SaaS) model but limited to specialized information security services. Increasing demand for cloud-based security and shift from traditional security to advanced security are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, businesses turning towards managed security service provider is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Security as a Service (SECaaS) offer various benefits such as it is labor intensive activity, it easily access to advanced security tools, it often position information security as a business enabler, it quickly access to contextual expertise and many more. These benefits are also promoting the demand of Security as a Service (SECaaS) across the world. However, presence of very low cost services and rise in IT infrastructure complexities are the factors that limiting the market growth of Security as a Service (SECaaS) during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Security as a Service (SECaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing Internet-of-things (IoT), growing trend of Bring your own device (BYOD) and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is anticipated a stable growth in the global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing cyber crimes and growing cloud infrastructure in the region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Security as a Service (SECaaS) market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Security as a Service (SECaaS) market:

Key players: Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Fortinet, Panda Security, Ciphercloud, Zscaler, Alert Logic, Radware, Nominum Inc., Oracle Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Email Encryption, SIEM, Identify and Access Management (IAM), End-Point Protection, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDS/IPS), DLP, Others), By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Oil & Gas, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26081

