Security-as-a-Service Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies by

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Security-as-a-Service market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Security-as-a-Service market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Security-as-a-Service across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

detailed analysis on of Security as a Service across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of Security as a Service market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyzes which drivers are influencing this market in each region.

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Security as a Service market across various regions globally for the period 2016 –2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

In the final section of the report, XploreMR has included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of a provider in the value chain, presence in Security as a Service portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global Security as a Service value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Security as a Service market space.

Key competitors covered are Gemalto NV, Intel Security Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Alert Logic Inc., Zscaler Inc., Qualys Inc., Okta Inc.

Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Security as a Service market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers and end-use wise market numbers. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

Key metrics

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global Security as a Service market market.

As previously highlighted, the global Security as a Service market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of enterprise type and vertical, and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of a basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global Security as a Service market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Security as a Service market.

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Security-as-a-Service market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Security-as-a-Service market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Security-as-a-Service market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Security-as-a-Service market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Security-as-a-Service market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Security-as-a-Service market establish their foothold in the current Security-as-a-Service market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Security-as-a-Service market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Security-as-a-Service market solidify their position in the Security-as-a-Service market?

