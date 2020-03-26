Seasonal Influenza Vaccines: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028

Summary

Seasonal influenza is a viral infection that occurs annually in the winter months from December to March/April in the Northern Hemisphere and from May to August/September in the Southern Hemisphere. Two types of influenza virus, type A and B, are responsible for the majority of seasonal influenza infections in humans, and due to frequent virus mutations annual vaccination is recommended. The WHO estimates three to five million cases of severe seasonal influenza infections and 290,000 to 650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths, most of them in the elderly population. Therefore, many countries recommend annual immunization against seasonal influenza, especially for high-risk groups such as young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases.

Immunization provides the best protection against the influenza virus and vaccines have been available for decades with a recent switch from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines that protect against each two influenza type A and two B strains. Traditionally, seasonal influenza vaccines have been produced in eggs, but a slow manufacturing process and viral egg-adaptations have led to a push for cell-based and recombinant vaccine production methods in recent years.

Key Questions Answered

– How will the seasonal influenza vaccine market landscape in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil) change from 2018-2028?

– What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for seasonal influenza vaccination?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

– What are the remaining unmet needs in seasonal influenza immunization?

– What drivers and barriers will affect seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the 8MM over the forecast period?

Key Highlights

– During the 10-year forecast period, there are nine pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 8MM from $4.6b in 2018 to $6.5b in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 3.7%.

– The late stage pipeline for seasonal influenza vaccines, targeting the urgent unmet need of vaccine efficacy, focuses on novel production methods and the improvement and development of influenza vaccines for specific age groups. In addition to new cell-based (Medicago’s virus-like-particle VLP-vaccine MDG-2271) and recombinant influenza vaccines (Novavax’s adjuvanted nanoparticle NanoFlu), universal influenza vaccines are expected to launch by 2028.

– The universal vaccine candidates, BiondVax’s M-001, FluGen’s RedeeFlu, and Imutex’s FLU-v, target conserved regions of influenza virus proteins and thus promise to protect against multiple (more than four) influenza virus strains, as well as protect for multiple influenza seasons. GlobalData expects that universal influenza vaccines will have a market share of 18% and sales of $1.15B in the 8MM by 2028. However, their market share might decrease over time, if the vaccines are as successful as promised and reduce the need for annual vaccinations.

Scope

– Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline Seasonal influenza market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the 8MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global seasonal influenza vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

