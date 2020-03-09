Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

The scrap Metal materials mainly include ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal. Recycling of material came into existence to curb unnecessary generation of waste and for effective waste management.

In terms of consumption, the ferrous scrap metal recycling segment dominated this scrap metal market during 2017 and is likely to experience a high growth rate during the forecasted period as well. Factors such as the increasing exports of ferrous scrap from the US to various countries such as China, India, Mexico, Taiwan, and Turkey and the growing popularity for the use of ferrous scrap to produce steel and iron in its raw form that reduces the carbon dioxide emissions, will fuel the growth of this scrap metals market in this segment.

APAC was the largest revenue contributor and captured a significant portion of this global scrap management market during 2017. Since the region is the largest producer of steel in the world, which in turn, leads to the consumption of enormous quantities of scrap metal every year, the region will continue its dominance in this scrap industry during the next few years as well.

In 2017, the global Scrap Metal Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scrap Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Derichebourg

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource

Sims Metal Management

American Iron & Metal

Armco Metals Holdings

Aurubis

Commercial Metals

Ferrous Processing & Trading

Kuusakoski

PSC Metals

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Sunrise Metal Recycling

TMS International

Upstate Metal Recycling

Wm Miller Scrap Iron & Metal

ArcelorMittal

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-ferrous Metal

Ferrous Metal

Market segment by Application, split into

Extraction of Material

Regeneration Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Scrap Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Scrap Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scrap Metal Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

