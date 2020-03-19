School Stationery Supplies Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

School stationery supplies are an inseparable part of the education system and are used for basic learning as well as developing creativity among students. These supplies generally include pencils, papers, sketch pens, erasers, notebooks, pencil cases, etc. They are made using a wide variety of materials such as wood, metal, paper, plastic and cardboard.

Over the years, rapid development in printing technology and software have enabled the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products. This provides the consumers with highly customizable designs, which in turn, is driving the market growth. Apart from this, various retail channels such as supermarket, stores and online platforms have been gaining popularity among parents and educational institutes for procuring these supplies. The strong distribution network helps in further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the key vendors in the market are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the other growth inducing factors include rising literacy rates and growing educational spending, particularly in the developing regions.

Request for a sample copy of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/school-stationery-supplies-market/requestsample

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Computer and Printer Supplies

Others

Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Stationary and Book Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/school-stationery-supplies-market

Regional Insights

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global school stationery supplies market. Some of the major players in the market are Pilot, Kokuyo Camlin, Newell Rubbermaid, Societe BIC, ACCO Brands, Adveo, Ardent Group, El Corte Ingles, Herlitz, Kaut-Bullinger, Lyreco, Metro, Ryman Group, WHSmith, etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal