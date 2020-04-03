Schistosomiasis Treatment Market Industry 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Regional And Industry Forecast To 2026

Schistosomiasis Treatment Market Report 2020-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Schistosomiasis Treatment industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Schistosomiasis Treatment Market Report contains in-depth information on major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Schistosomiasis Treatment also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Schistosomiasis Treatment Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Schistosomiasis Treatment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including “Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Shin Poong Pharma.Co. Ltd., Meher Distributors Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Salvensis, Bayer AG, LondonPharma Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., 3S Corporation Kancera AB, aj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, CBC Pharma., VHB Life Science Inc., Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals Industries Co SAE (EIPICO). “

Description:

Schistosomiasis is a disease caused by infection with freshwater parasitic worms. It can be acute or chronic infection mainly caused by parasitic worm’s blood flukes (trematode worms). There are two forms of schistosomiasis, such as intestinal and urogenital. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports in 2017, urogenital schistosomiasis is a high risk factor for the transmission of HIV infection in women. People usually get infected during agriculture, domestic, and occupational activities, which exposes them to infected water resulting into immune reactions. Symptoms in intestinal schistosomiasis infected patient shows various symptoms such as, abdominal pain, diarrhea, liver and spleen enlargement, fibrosis of the bladder, and progressive damage of kidney. Other chronic symptoms includes blood in stool, blood in urea, genital lesions, nodules in vulva, seizures, paralysis, seminal vesicle, and vaginal bleeding. This symptoms could result into urogenital related schistosomiasis complications, such as bladder cancer, and long term irreversible consequences such as infertility. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 218 million people required preventive treatments for schistosomiasis in 2015 and more than 66.5 million people were reported as treated for schistosomiasis in the same year. Further, WHO states that the transmission of schistosomiasis was reported in 78 countries. Schistosomiasis treatment is a major concern due to lack of proper medication and vaccination. Preventive chemotherapy for schistosomiasis includes praziquantel, metrifonate, and oxamniquine.

Some Important TOC:

Market Overview

Global Market Landscape by Player

Players Profiles

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Global Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2020)

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)

Manufacturing Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Market Dynamics

Global Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

