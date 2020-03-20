Schistosomiasis Market Overview, Trends, Future Insights to 2027 – Shin Poong, Merck, Bayer

Schistosomiasis is an acute and chronic disease caused by parasitic worms. According to, WHO Estimates it shows that at least 220.8 million people required preventive treatment for schistosomiasis in 2017, out of which more than 102.3 million people were reported to have been treated. There are 2 major forms of schistosomiasis intestinal and urogenital caused by 5 main species of blood fluke. Currently only three drugs are used on a global scale for the treatment of schistosomiasis: praziquantel, metrifonate, and oxamniquine.

The factors that drive the growth of the global drugs for schistosomiasis market include rise in prevalence of schistosomiasis, lack of safe drinking water and lack of hygiene in developing countries. However, lack of awareness about the treatment may restrain the market growth. Furthermore, strategic initiatives taken by healthcare authorities, such as WHO, which is working with partners and the private sector and has sponsored for increased access to praziquantel and resources for implementation are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities it the forecast period.

The Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market is segmented on the basis of site and drug type. On the basis of site, the market is segmented into intestinal and urogenital. On the basis of drug type the market is segmented into praziquantel, metrifonate, and oxamniquine

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Drugs for Schistosomiasis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market in these regions.

