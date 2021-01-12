SCARA Robot Market 2026: Growth Opportunity and Key Player Analysis Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Googol Technology Ltd., Hirata Corporation, Janome

Industrial robots are industry ‘multi-functional manipulators designed to move parts through various programmed motions’. As such, robots provides consistent reliable performance, repetitive accuracy and are able to handle heavy work loads and perform in harsh environments. Additionally, robots can be quickly reprogrammed to reflect changes in production needs and cycles.

The SCARA Robot market research report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of industry. This market report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. This comprehensive SCARA Robot market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. Here, market analysis makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period.

Global SCARA Robot Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Global SCARA Robot Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global SCARA Robot industry.

Introduction of SCARA Robot market-

SCARA robot or selective compliances assembly robot arm or selective compliance articulated robot arm is specially designed for the manufacturing sector for packaging, screw driving, material handling, machine tending, etc. These robots are architecture robot in which one motor operates all the other function. Rising prevalence for SCARA robot for palletizing is driving the growth of this market.

SCARA Robot Report Outlook-

Global SCARA Robot Market By Type (Hardware, Software, Service, Testing, Training, Maintenance), Axis Type (3- Axis SCARA Robot, 4- Axis SCARA Robot, 5-Axis SCARA Robot, 6-Axis SCARA Robot, Others SCARA Robot), Applications (Transport, Packaging, Assembly, Inspection, Others), End- User (Food and Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Rubber and Plastic, Industrial & Manufacturing, Nuclear, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key research methodologies-

For better evaluation and discovery of justifiable opportunities, research experts and analysts utilizes extremely useful market research tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and PEST analysis, value chain analysis and supply chain analysis. It additionally performs primary and secondary analysis to study the impact of various market factors on the current market dynamics.

Prominent market player analysis-

The report profiles noticeable organizations working in the water purifier showcase and the triumphant methodologies received by them. It likewise reveals insights about the share held by each organization and their contribution to the market’s extension.

Key market players covered in this report-ABB, Asic Robotics AG, Comau, Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Googol Technology Ltd., Hirata Corporation, Janome, Mitsubishi Electric Company, Yaskawa America, Inc., Omron Corporation, Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD., Wachter, Inc., YRG Inc, b+m surface systems GmbH, Universal Robots.

SCARA Robot market segmentation-

The SCARA Robot market research report spotlights crucial market segments or districts or nations to channel endeavors and ventures to boost development and gainfulness. The report exhibits deep analysis of key sellers or key players in the SCARA Robot market. Each segment has been examined in detail and key development insights have been given. Present and recorded patterns in each segment and sub-segment have been calculated in to survey their effect on the present market elements.

The investigation of the SCARA Robot market sections it into four general classes –

By Type Hardware CPU Board Power electronics Motors Brake Unit Others Software SSL Mat Lab Others Service Testing Training Maintenance By Axis Type 3- Axis SCARA Robot 4- Axis SCARA Robot 5-Axis SCARA Robot 6-Axis SCARA Robot Others SCARA Robot By Applications Transport Loading Unloading Process to Process Transfer Others Packaging Assembly Inspection Others By End- User Food and Beverage Automotive Pharmaceutical Rubber and Plastic Industrial & Manufacturing LED Manufacturing Wafer Handling Lithographic machines Solar cell production Others Nuclear Others



What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of SCARA robot for palletizing is driving the growth of this market

Increasing R&D investment on SCARA robot is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is restraining the market growth

Rising prevalence for articulated robots is another factor restraining the market

Few samples of the queries answered in this SCARA Robot report-:

Which innovation type will enlist the most noteworthy development in the worldwide SCARA Robot market? Which area or region will remain the most rewarding for the SCARA Robot market’s development all through the conjecture time frame? What are the territorial development techniques embraced by key players in the worldwide SCARA Robot market? What is the expected growth rate of market size and market share in terms of CAGR value?

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, TM Robotics announced the launch of their Toshiba Machine’s THE600 SCARA robot. This new machine is made on the specification of THE400. This will be demonstrated at t Automate 2019, which will also include models from SCARA, six- axis range and TS Assist which is a new robot programming tool.

In February 2018, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd announced the launch of their THE400 which is a THL series SCARA robot. This new model has high rigidity and tracking accuracy that is required in the 3C industries. It also has large capacity that enables a maximum payload of 5 kg. The main aim of the launch is to provide better products with excellent cost performance and high quality.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

