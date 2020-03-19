SCADA Market Demanded Globally by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Willowglen Systems, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others

SCADA Market report is not only all-encompassing but it is also object-oriented that has been formed with the combination of an admirable industry experience, inventive solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technologies. This SCADA Market report carries out comprehensive analysis of company profiles of key market players that offers a competitive landscape. Commitments and deadlines are strictly pursued to generate and deliver such finest market report. SCADA Market report puts forth notable data, present market trends, future events, SCADA Market environment, technological innovation, imminent technologies and the technical development in the related industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in SCADA market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ABB, Valmet, Hitachi, Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Willowglen Systems, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

SCADA Market is expected to reach USD 22.04 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to growing demand for industrial mobility solutions and increase use of software platforms.

Key Developments in the Market:

•In May 2018, Schneider Electric a partner of Temasek, has announced an agreement to purchase the electrical & automation business of Larsen & Toubro and will combine it with its low voltage & industrial automation products business in India. This purchase has expanded the business growth of company which further helps to grow sales & revenue of the company.

• In June 2017, Siemens has launched its latest version of its SINEMA Server software V14 for industrial applications. SINEMA Server provides maximum transparency in industrial networks through automatic topology recognition, continuous network monitoring, as well as comprehensive diagnostic and reporting functions. It is seamlessly integrated into HMI / SCADA data acquisition systems across the entire production network. This launch has expanded the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

SCADA Market Drivers:

Increased use of software platforms such as IoT and AI for digital transformation drives the market growth.

Technology advancement of cloud-based SCADA and wireless sensor network-based SCADA drives the market growth.

Rising adoption of industry 4.0 in process industries drives the market growth.

High growth in infrastructure development drives the market growth.

SCADA Market Restraints:

Fluctuating oil prices having adverse impact on investments in critical infrastructure which hindering the market growth.

High capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA systems restrain the market growth.

High risk of cyber-attacks hampering the growth of market.

SCADA Market Segment Analysis:

SCADA market has been segmented on the basis of component, architecture and industry. On the basis of component, SCADA market is segmented into human machine interface (HMI), remote terminal unit (RTU), programmable logic controller (PLC), communication system and others. On the basis of architecture, SCADA market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on the industry, SCADA market is segmented into oil & gas, power, water & wastewater, transportation, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, manufacturing, food & beverages and other industries.

What does the SCADA Market report offer?

SCADA Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the SCADA market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the SCADA market.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the SCADA market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the SCADA market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the SCADA market.

