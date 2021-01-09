Saudi Arabia Hearing Aids Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast to 2025

A hearing aid is a device aimed to recover hearing by creating sound capable of being heard to a person with hearing damage. Hearing aid prospect characteristically determined by a Consultant of Audiology, who will also implement the device based on the nature and mark of the hearing loss cured. The amount of advantage experienced by the handler of the hearing aid is multi-factorial, considering severity, and etiology of the hearing damage, the technology, fitting of the device, and on the enthusiasm, personality, daily life, and inclusive fitness of the user.

Saudi Arabia Hearing Aids Market expanded the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 6.7%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2025, and expected to reach USD 409.9 Million by 2025. Increasing deafness, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements & aesthetically appealing miniature devices propel the market growth. Noise emission in heavy-duty industries, as well as public carnivals, is projected to damage the hearing capacity, of people, thus increasing the demand for hearing aids devices.

The binaural fitting has significant benefits such as speech recognition, localization, etc. The head-shadow effect is valuable for understanding speech when it is in the presence of intrusive noise. Binaural processing begins in the midbrain. The cochlea identifies sound and transfers that info to the rest of the brain.

Hearing aid technology has improved dramatically over the past several years with the introduction of digital technology connected with Bluetooth. For instance, the Opn from Oticon made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, allowing you to stream audio directly into your hearing aids. OPN is also able to connect to the internet through a network known as the ‘Internet of Things.’ The Internet of Things is a system where individual devices connect and communicate with each other through the internet.

Based on patient type, the market segmented into Adult and Pediatric. Adult accounted for the leading patient type with 88.01 % market share in 2018 and projected to reach USD 367.8 Million by 2025. The Middle Eastern population is aging rapidly, considered as the leading risk factor for hearing loss, the incidence, and prevalence of that disease are increasing among all the populations in the region. In 2018, there were an estimated 466 million people with disabling hearing loss worldwide, 93% of them are adults and 7% children.

Based on the sales medium, the market bifurcated into government and private. Private sales medium is the leading segment with a CAGR of 6.9% and estimated to reach USD 367.8 Million by 2025. Private sales medium offers a robust and reliable distribution network that can reach the majority of the population. It also provides a wide range of product portfolio to its customers, and strong branding adds to fuel the demand for hearing aids.

