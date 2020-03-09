Sarcopenia Treatment Market: All You Need to Know | Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG

‘Sarcopenia Treatment market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Sarcopenia Treatment industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Amway.

Global sarcopenia treatment market is valued approximately USD 2208.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Reduction of muscle mass considering Sarcopenia leads to loss in muscle function aligned with high changes of functional impairment, mortality and disability in the adult population. Furthermore, malnutrition is one of the emerging causes for early age sarcopenia specially in developing regions. Also changing lifestyle and physical inactivity has led to early age sarcopenia. Increasing prevalence and lack of permanent cure has led to several research and development across the disease. Further changing lifestyles has increased the impact of the disease among the adults in their early 30s. Several initiatives have been taken against the diseases. One such initiative is Canada Sarcopenia Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing and reverse the course of metabolic disease and sarcopenia.

Increasing prevalence of sarcopenia across the adults at early age and the rising awareness levels of the consumers is anticipated to drive the growth in pre-sarcopenia market over the forecast period. On the basis of type the Global Sarcopenia market is segmented into Pre-Sarcopenia, Sarcopenia, Severe Sarcopenia. Currently, the market is dominated by sarcopenia market with a majority revenue share of 43.55% in 2017. Sarcopenia is getting very prevalent across the age group of 50-80 years. Severe sarcopenia is more prevalent across people of age group above 80 years. Severe sarcopenia affects both physical performance and strength which includes loss of muscle mass.

Knowledge about sarcopenia has increased during the past decade. Various epidemiological and pathophysiological aspects are better understood today than few years ago. Researchers have found that muscle pathology can cause adverse health effect and it is evident with various studies that this adverse consequence are treatable, and the effects can be delayed through certain treatment strategies. The advancement of sarcopenia treatment such as Ursolic acid is a pentaciclyc triterpenoid found in apples. This acid has the potential to reduce muscle weakness and atrophy associated aging. Ursolic acid stimulate an increase in muscle by repressing atrophy-associated skeletal muscle gene expression. These is the major factor that spur the growth of investment for drug and supplement development in Sarcopenia treatment market. The rapid increasing investment for drug and supplement development changes the nature of pricing and competition in the market are also become a reason to enhance the market growth over the coming years.

The regional analysis of global sarcopenia treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to escalating prevalence of geriatric population and surging incidences of diabetes.

The in-depth information by segments of the Sarcopenia Treatment market:

Key players: Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Amway

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Presarcopenia, Sarcopenia, Severe Sarcopenia), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

