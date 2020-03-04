Sanitary Ware Market Study Landscape And Industry Innovations Encountered A Huge Growth By 2025

Summary

Sanitary ware refers to toilet sinks, wash basins, cisterns, and pedestals. These products were traditionally manufactured using porcelain, which is a ceramic material. However, sanitary wares are now manufactured using metals, glass, plastics, and other materials. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost-effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads.

The role of sanitary wares in the household has evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, the status statement of sanitary wares has affected the personal expenditure structure of the individual and increased the proportion of spending on these amenities. This is attributed to the change in the lifestyle of people, due to the growth in per capita income. Moreover, growth in the requirement of personal space and privacy among people is reflected with the noticeable movement from joint to nuclear families and from single-dwelling units to flats. This has fueled the need of having attached bathroom spaces, thereby increasing the demand for sanitary wares.

CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Lecico Egypt, and Roca Sanitario, S.A.

Increase in urbanization is expected to drive the global sanitary ware market during the forecast period. Low replacement rates are expected to be one of the major challenges for the key players in the sanitary ware market. In addition, government regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions are projected to hamper the growth of the sanitary ware market growth. Tie-ups with retailers are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the sanitary ware market.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Sanitary Ware market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Sanitary Ware market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sanitary Ware Market Size

2.2 Sanitary Ware Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sanitary Ware Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sanitary Ware Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sanitary Ware Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sanitary Ware Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sanitary Ware Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sanitary Ware Revenue by Product

4.3 Sanitary Ware Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sanitary Ware Breakdown Data by End User

