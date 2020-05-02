Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Intrabio, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd

Global Sandhoff disease treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the orphan drug designation to novel drugs, along with the increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D.

The key market players in the Sandhoff disease treatment market are Intrabio, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd among others

Market Definition: Global Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market

Sandhoff disease is also known as Beta-hexosaminidase-beta-subunit deficiency is a fatal pediatric lysosomal storage genetic disorder characterized by progressively destruction of neuron in the brain and spinal cord. It is caused by defects in HEXB gene which is responsible for regulation of vital enzyme called beta-hexosaminidase, as a result of accumulation of lipid called G2 gangliosides. This ongoing accumulation of lipid affects the function of the nerve cells and causes other neurological problem.

Segmentation: Global Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Types

Infantile

Juvenile

Late Onset

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Therapy

Gene Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Drugs

Anticonvulsants

Miglustat

Others

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Parenteral

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market

In March 2019, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd, reported clinical trial data for AXO-AAV-GM2, a gene therapy for the treatment of Tay-Sachs disease. The trial demonstrated well-tolerated with no serious adverse events, evaluated in the 30-month-old patient with advanced infantile Tay-Sachs disease. This clinical trial results leverages the expertise in the treatment of GM2 Gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease)

In December 2018, IntraBio received the U.S FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation for the IB1001, a novel drug for the treatment of GM2 Gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Disease). This designation enables the company to obtain the Priority Review Voucher (PRV) which will be entitled to receive priority review providing enhanced support and optimizing the development of eligible medicines

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing awareness amongst people about genetic disorders will act as a market driver

Rise in special drug designation from the regulatory authorities is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Increase in competitive scenario among the pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market growth

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals can impede the market growth

Lack of availability of essential services in remote areas is hindering the market growth

Lack of proper training and knowledge in healthcare professional will also restrict the market growth in the forecast period

Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global Sandhoff disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sandhoff disease treatment for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market :-

