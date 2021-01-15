Sanders’ ‘Trump-like rhetoric’ encouraged vandals, Bloomberg camp says

Michael Bloomberg presidential campaign, on Friday alleged that the rival Bernie Sanders’ ‘Trump as rhetoric’ supporters are encouraged to vandalism Bloomberg campaign offices in Tennessee and others across the country.

Vandals spray-painted profanity and the word “power” at the Bloomberg office in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday night, said the campaign.

“We do not know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we know it echoes the language of Sanders campaign and its supporters,” said Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey in a statement.

“We call on Bernie Sanders to immediately condemn this attack and for the campaign to end the rhetoric clear Trump as encouraging supporters to engage in behaviors that have no place in our politics,” said Sheekey.

Sanders campaign declined to comment on the allegations.

Tensions between the two camps have been high since the debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, when Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, flat-out confirms that Sanders would lose the general election of President Donald Trump should he become the Democratic nominee.

In the same debate, Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont and is currently the leading Democrat, asked about the behavior of some of his supporters were more spicy – called “Bernie Bros” – in social media. He said they comprised a small part of his political base.

2020 US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in the 2020 democratic presidential debate tenth Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, February 25, 2020. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

“We have more than 10.6 million people on Twitter, and 99.9% of them are worthy of human beings, the people work, are people who believe in justice, compassion, and love,” said Sanders. “And if there are some people who make a bad statement … I do not recognize the people; they are not part of our movement. ”

In the past week, two Bloomberg offices in Ohio who tampered with the words spray-painted “powerful.” In Michigan, the office has been tampered with “pork company” and “Eat the rich.”

Sanders and his aides regularly been called Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, as a rule.