Sample Preparation Market Trends and Opportunities to 2026 – Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Company, Merck Millipore and Tecan Group Ltd.

Global Sample Preparation Market is valued USD 6.62 Billion in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 6.3 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 10.15 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of the infectious disease among the population are propelling the demand for early diagnosis of infectious disease.

In analytical chemistry, sample preparation refers to how a sample is treated before its analyses. Preparation is a very important step in most analytical techniques, because the techniques are usually not responsive to the analyte in its in-situ form, or the results are changed by interfering species.

Sample Preparation Market Dynamics

High prevalence and increasing awareness of the infectious disease among the population are propelling the demand for early diagnosis of infectious disease. Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies have become the fastest-growing products in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies is attributable to the advantages provided by them such as consistency, homogeneity and easy testing for cross-reactivity. They have a wide array of applications in the fields of biology, medicine, diagnostic imaging and biochemistry. With the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, the consumption of sample preparation products is also likely to increase. This, in turn, will boost the sample preparation market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing engagement of various key players to introduce new sample preparation instruments and consumables into the market through new product launches and funding strategies is expected to drive the growth of the global sample preparation market over the forecast period. At the same time, the market has to face some challenges such as sustainability of smaller vendors. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D provide a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Sample Preparation Market Insight

Based on the region, North American is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The US is the highest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around a third of the global market and is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. The increasing number of pharmaceutical companies is driving the growth of the sample preparation market. Thus, the market is experiencing stable growth in the region and may flourish in the future.

Sample Preparation Market Segmentation

The global Sample Preparation Market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of the product the market is divided into consumables, sample preparation kit. Consumables are further divided into extraction tip, cartridge, plate, column, dispenser, manifold, tube, and other consumables. And sample preparation kit is further divided into purification kit, isolation kit, extraction kit. Based on application the market is segmented into proteomics, genomics, epigenomics, other. Based on end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, academia, laboratory diagnostics, other. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Sample Preparation Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Sample Preparation Market are listed as Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Company, Merck Millipore, Tecan Group Ltd., Promega Corporation, Sartorius, Sigma-Aldrich, Biotage AB, Waters Corporation and Roche Applied Science, and other.

