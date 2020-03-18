Sales Revenue in the Cutaneous And Systemic Leishmaniasis Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR 3.3% During 2028

The signs, symptoms, and severity of cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis disease conditions vary by disease subtypes. Over 20 species of parasites are known to cause cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis in humans as well as animals. Cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis mostly affects people living in the most impoverished parts of tropical regions.

The market for cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis comprises of drugs such as pentavalent antimonials and antifungal & antilesihmaniasis drugs. In the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market, these drugs are available in the form of oral drugs, injectables, and topical medicines. Among all the products, antifungal drugs are considered to be a major revenue-generating drug class in the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market.

Cutaneous & Systemic Leishmaniasis Market: Products and Market Overview

Since decades, several organizations have made efforts to control the pathogenesis of cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis with the help of diagnostic tools and new preventive measures. Pentavalent antimonials are have been the first-line drugs for more than 70 years. These drugs can be provided in two formulations: meglumine antimonite and sodium stibogluconate. These drugs are commonly used to treat cutaneous as well as systemic leishmaniasis.

However, the treatment with these drugs is expensive and can cause serious adverse effects. Therefore, a new line of treatment by incorporating different combinational drugs to treat different cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis is being developed, which is likely to offer a high degree of clinical measures against these diseases.

The key players in the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market are concentrating their efforts on research and development to introduce new drugs into the market, which are more effective as well as affordable. In addition, several pipeline products for cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis disease treatments are undergoing clinical trials, which are likely to receive regulatory approval.

Moreover, increase in the healthcare expenditure in most of the countries is estimated to drive the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market during the forecast period. Due to the ineffectiveness of government reimbursement policies in developing countries, private healthcare insurance bodies ensure the timely dispersal of insurance reimbursement amounts to meet disease treatment expenses.

Macro-economic indicators, such as increasing funding for research and development, are estimated to fuel drug development for tropical diseases such as cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis. The rising per capita income will enable people to afford costly treatments for cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis. This upward trend on spending on personal treatments, along with rising income, is expected to drive the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market.

Increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is also estimated to boost the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market. Due to increased awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of tropical diseases, individual patients can choose between the available Medicaid/Medicare reimbursement options to meet the treatment-related expenses.

Cutaneous & Systemic Leishmaniasis Market: Segmentation

The cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market based on the drug class, disease indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the drug class, the global cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market is segmented into pentavalent antimonials, antifungal drugs, and antileishmanial drugs. Drugs for the treatment of cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis are available in the form oral drugs, injections, and as topical creams.

The cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market is further classified on the basis of disease indication into cutaneous leishmaniasis, mucosal leishmaniasis, and visceral leishmaniasis. By distribution channel, the market is further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies.

The cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market has been analysed across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Oceania, and MEA. Due to the high incidence rate of cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis, regions such as Latin America, APEJ, and MEA are estimated to be the fastest-growing regional markets for cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis, and are poised to offer significant opportunities. With high percentage of disease incidence annually, the demand for drug-based products is estimated to grow significantly. Moreover, mergers & acquisitions and distribution & collaboration agreements by key manufacturers in the cutaneous & systemic leishmaniasis market are also among factors estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

