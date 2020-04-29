Sales of Sauerkraut to Accelerate from Key End-use Industries Buoyed By High Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Sauerkraut: Market Overview

Sauerkraut is a finely cut cabbage which has been fermented by the use of lactic acid bacteria and has a sour flavor. Mostly popular in the central and the eastern European regions, sauerkraut has been used in this region as a preserved food for the winters.

Fermented food is the latest food trend in the market, highly adopted by the people of every age group and region. Fermented food is prepared through anaerobic process in which the natural bacteria are applied. This process produces the lactic acid in the food which preserves the food and enhances the quality supported by the longer shelf life. The fermented food includes various products such as dairy products, vegetables, health drinks, desserts, confectionaries and others. Global fermented foods market is expected to grow and synergies the growth of sauerkraut significantly during the forecast period, owing to constant product innovation, taste and flavor enrichments, and growing consumer awareness about healthy diets. The availability of varied range of fermented food at considerable cost and easy consumption propels the growth of global fermented food market. Sauerkraut is one of the fermented food product available in the market. Owing to all the above said factors the global sauerkraut market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Global Sauerkraut market: Dynamics and Restraints

The sauerkraut is prepared from the chopped cabbage, and is fermented which offers sour and a crisp texture to it. The fermentation process of the sauerkraut market increases the availability of nutrients, fibers, and vitamin A, C, K, and B. Sauerkraut is the good source of iron, manganese, copper, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. It contains lactic acid and probiotic micro-organisms which helps to heal the cancer and other digestive problems. The research shows the consumption of the sauerkraut reduces the chances of breast cancer. The demand for the global sauerkraut market is prominently driven by the rise in consumption of the fermented food considering its health benefits. The sauerkraut is the food invented by the China before it is actually adopted and promoted by the Germans. Increasing focus for innovation in fermented products in Western Europe is generating supply side demand and countries like Germany and France are spending high amounts on research. This is expected to act as a driving tool for the growth of the fermented products including sauerkraut

The Macro-economic factors that favors the consumption of global sauerkraut market includes rise in per capita income, changing lifestyle, modernization, availability of variety of fast foods, ease of consumption with availability of fermented food in varied range of tastes boosts the global sauerkraut market and is expected to gain traction during forecast period.

However, the factors that affects the global consumption rate of the sauerkraut includes health issues for those who suffers from the cardio-vascular and renal diseases as the fermentation process cause production of prominent amount of sodium. These benefits are expected to attract consumers with cardio vascular and renal diseases owing to increasing demand for health sustaining products in most developed economies such the U.S and thus create a demand for sauerkraut in the foreseeable future.

Global sauerkraut market: Segmentation

Based on the forms, the global sauerkraut market is segmented into the following

Solid

Liquid

Based on the packaging, the global sauerkraut market is segmented into the following:

Pouches

Cans

Jars

Based on the Sales channel, the global sauerkraut market is segmented into the following:

Online

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Others

Based on the form, the sauerkraut market is segmented into solid and liquid. The solid part is the natural form of the sauerkraut which is used in various food products. The sauerkraut is the product which can be used in hot dogs, pizzas, soups, casseroles and salads. It can be used in any way as the food toppings or customization.

On the basis of its sales channel, the global sauerkraut market includes supermarket/hypermarket, online and departmental stores. In the recent times owing to rise in internet users, online shopping and availability of cheaper internet service boosts the online sales and is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Global sauerkraut Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global sauerkraut market is segmented into seven regions namely Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. North America dominate the market followed by the Western Europe. Owing to growing number of health conscious consumers, and awareness about the product, North America and Western Europe contribute significant share in the global sauerkraut market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to gain traction in the forecast period due to growing demand for the packaged food, nutritious food, increasing awareness about the health conscious products.

Global sauerkraut Market: Market Players

The global sauerkraut market players includes GLK Foods, LLC., Rirasa Inc., The Brinery, Bubbies of San Francisco, Inc., Carl Kühne KG GmbH & Co., Hengstenberg GmbH & Co. Kg and others. These are few of the prominent players for the global sauerkraut market. The manufacturers focuses on constant product innovation with different colors, tastes, and flavors depending on the customers’ preferences.