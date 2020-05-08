Sales of Corn Hominy to Register Stellar Growth in the Next 10 Years

Corn Hominy market Outlook:

Corn is a staple food eaten all across the world. Corn is available in various forms including cornmeal, corn pellets, popcorn, cornflakes, corn grits, corn chips, and hominy. Corn hominy is food prepared from the kernels of varieties of corn like sweet corn, purple corn, white corn, and yellow corn. The preparation of corn hominy involves soaking of corn kernels in the solution of lime (alkali), lye or wood ash solution. The process of soaking corn kernels in lime solution is referred to as nixtamalization. This process helps to remove the casings and germs of the corn making its size to expand twice of the average size. Nixtamalization process alters the properties of corn and helps corn hominy to form dough when mixed with water to form different cuisines. Besides, nixtamalization prevents corn hominy to sprout when stored and increases the nutrition content of the corn hominy by releasing nutrient Niacin from the corn. Corn Hominy is majorly prepared from dried maize (field corn) and is largely consumed by the people. The corn hominy is also used in the preparation of various cuisines like tacos, corn tortilla, arepas, regional beverages, and others. The corn hominy, when mixed with water and cooked to soften, can be used as a thickening agent in stews, casseroles, and soups. The corn hominy is also used as a high energy animal feed.

Food and Beverage industry opens the way for the Corn Hominy:

The demand for corn hominy is anticipated to have a growing market over the forecast years owing to increasing popularity and application of the product in various delicacies. The corn hominy is made from one of the most popular staple food, corn. The processing of corn into corn hominy by the process of nixtamalization is eaten either raw or used in the preparation of various delicious cuisines and regional beverages. The increasing population and food industry are fuelling the demand for the corn hominy. The second driver for the growing demand of the corn hominy is the use of hominy as an animal feed. The corn hominy provides more nutritive values and energy to the livestock and poultry than corn feed alone. The increasing awareness in consumers regarding animal welfare and proper animal nourishment is further opening ways for the corn hominy feed. Also, corn hominy is suitable for the population following a restrictive diet including gluten-free diet, and vegan diet, thus making it accessible for the vegan/gluten intolerant population. The corn hominy is also being popular among health-conscious people who are working towards body weight management as corn kernels are healthy, no fat, no sugar, and no additives based product.

Corn Hominy market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Corn Hominy market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the Global Corn Hominy market has been segmented as:

Yellow Corn Hominy

Sweet Corn Hominy

White Corn Hominy

Purple Corn Hominy

On the basis of application, the Global Corn Hominy market has been segmented as:

Food and beverage

Food processing

Animal Feed

Tortillas

Breads

Grits

Massa

Soups, stews, casseroles (thickening agent)

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Corn Hominy market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Small Groceries Online Retail



Global Corn Hominy market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Corn Hominy market are: Anson Mills, Natural Value Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., The Congaree Milling Company

Opportunities for Corn Hominy market:

The demand for corn hominy will witness growing demand in regions like North America, and Western Europe is owing to the popularity of corn as a staple food and furthermore due to the use of corn hominy in preparation of several delicacies. The increasing health-conscious population in these regions will also find corn hominy promising in weight management. The growing consciousness among consumers about the animal welfare and quality of feed is further increasing demand for corn hominy as an animal feed in these developed regions. The regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East will find good prospects in corn hominy due to increasing per capita expenditure of the consumers in these regions.