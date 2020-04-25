Saccharin Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes sodium saccharin-factory; TianJin North Food Co.,LTD; Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.; PMC Specialties Group

Saccharin market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. This market document consists of all the detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Saccharin business research report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Saccharin market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Global saccharin market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding diabetes, obesity and health of the individuals.

Global Saccharin Market By Form (Dry, Liquid), Product Type (Sodium, Calcium, Insoluble Saccharin), Application (Food & Beverages, Agrochemicals & Chemicals, Dietary Supplements, Table-Top Sweeteners, Personal Care & Cosmetics Products, Pharmaceuticals, Electroplating Solutions, Others), Distribution Channel (B2B/Direct Sales, B2C/Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Saccharin Market

Saccharin can be defined as a chemically formulated artificial sweetener which has zero or no amount of nutritional value essentially that mean it contains no amount of calories, although containing around 300-400 more sweeting capabilities than sucrose. This product is majorly utilized in a number of beverages, pharmaceuticals, and various food products as the limited amount of this is significantly more effective than its alternatives.

Top Key Players:

sodium saccharin-factory; TianJin North Food Co.,LTD; Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.; PMC Specialties Group; Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.; Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation; Shree Vardayini Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd.; Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals; PT. BATANG ALUM INDUSTRIE; Newseed Chemical Co., Limited; Spirochem Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.; DK Pharmachem; Heartland Food Products Group; TwoLions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Jiangxi Dongxu Chemical Science And Technology Co., Ltd.; Penta Manufacturer and Muby Chemicals among others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing initiatives undertaken by various pharmaceutical and manufacturing organizations to promote the usage of saccharin as an artificial sweetener; will augment the growth of this market

o Changes in the lifestyle and preferences of the consumers to reduce their sugar intakes and promote weight management; is expected to drive the market growth

o Rising health consciousness among the consumers related to low calorie or carbohydrate intake drives the market growth

o Increase purchase power of the consumer in the North America and European region with the expansion of food and beverage industry

Market Restraints:

o Concerns regarding effects on the health of individuals causing side effects such as headache, diarrhea, allergies and others is expected to restrains the market growth

o Lack in preference of the product due to the metallic taste of the product if used in high concentration; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

o In April 2019, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. announced that they had received a specialty patent from the “Intellectual Property” division of Government of India for the production of sodium saccharin (2, 3- Dihydroxy-1,2- benzisothiazol-3-one-1,1-dioxide). The process is an eco-friendly and safe production service, resulting in better environmental awareness of the product.

o In January 2019, Merisant, the maker of Equal announced that they had agreed with Amazon for the launch and distribution of their sugar substitute brand, “Sugarly Sweet” consisting of innovatively created artificial sweeteners available in different sizes and varieties. The brand will exclusively be available on Amazon due to their strategy of “Manufacturer Accelerator Program”.

Market Segmentations:

Global Saccharin Market is segmented on the basis of

o Form

o Product Type

o Application

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Form

o Dry

o Liquid

By Product Type

o Sodium

o Calcium

o Insoluble Saccharin

By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Agrochemicals & Chemicals

o Dietary Supplements

o Table-Top Sweeteners

o Personal Care & Cosmetics Products

o Pharmaceuticals

o Electroplating Solutions

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Business-To-Business (B2B)/Direct Sales

o Business-To-Consumers (B2C)/Indirect Sales

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Saccharin Market

Global saccharin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of saccharin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

