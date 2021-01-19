Saccharin Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026 | Kaifeng Xinghua, Tianjin Changjie, PMC Specialties

“

Saccharin Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Saccharin market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Saccharin Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Saccharin market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

Because of the development of Food Additives, the production of Saccharin will in decreasing trend during the next several years.

From the point of price, The global average price of Saccharin is in the decreasing trend, from 5020 USD/MT in 2011 to 4698 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Saccharin includes Insoluble Saccharin and Soluble Saccharin, and the production proportion of Soluble Saccharin in 2015 is about 79%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Saccharin is widely used in Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Daily Chemical and other field. The most proportion of Saccharin is Food & Beverage, and the consumption market share in 2015 is about 70%.

China region is the largest supplier of Saccharin, with a production market share nearly 55% in 2015. India is the second largest supplier of Saccharin, enjoying production market share nearly 13% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2015. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 14%.

Kaifeng Xinghua, Tianjin Changjie, PMC Specialties, Tianjin North Food, Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report covers leading companies associated in Saccharin market:

Kaifeng Xinghua, Tianjin Changjie, PMC Specialties, Tianjin North Food, Shanghai Fortune, Two Lions, Productos Aditivos, Salvichem, JMC, Shree Vardayini, Vishnuchrome, Aviditya Chemicals, D K, PT Bantang Alum, PT. GOLDEN SARI

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Saccharin Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Saccharin market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Saccharin, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Saccharin market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Saccharin market?

✒ How are the Saccharin market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Saccharin Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Saccharin industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Saccharin industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Saccharin industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Saccharin industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Saccharin industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Saccharin industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Saccharin industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Saccharin industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Saccharin markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Saccharin market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Saccharin market.

Table of Contents

1 Saccharin Market Overview

1.1 Saccharin Product Overview

1.2 Saccharin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Insoluble Saccharin

1.2.2 Soluble Saccharin

1.3 Global Saccharin Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Saccharin Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Saccharin Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Saccharin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Saccharin Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Saccharin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Saccharin Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Saccharin Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Saccharin Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Saccharin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Saccharin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Saccharin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Saccharin Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Saccharin Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Kaifeng Xinghua

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Kaifeng Xinghua Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Tianjin Changjie

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Tianjin Changjie Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 PMC Specialties

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 PMC Specialties Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Tianjin North Food

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Tianjin North Food Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Shanghai Fortune

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Shanghai Fortune Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Two Lions

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Two Lions Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Productos Aditivos

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Productos Aditivos Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Salvichem

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Salvichem Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 JMC

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 JMC Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Shree Vardayini

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Saccharin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Shree Vardayini Saccharin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Vishnuchrome

3.12 Aviditya Chemicals

3.13 D K

3.14 PT Bantang Alum

3.15 PT. GOLDEN SARI

4 Saccharin Market Status and Outlook by Regions

”