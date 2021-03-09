SaaS-based IT Security Market Expected to Rise with A Significant Revenue Growth by 2025 | Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Alert Logic

Security as a Service is a computing model that is based on software as a service model which provides security services over the internet. It provides outsourcing of many of the administrative tasks of the organization such as log management, saving its time and money and allowing the organization to focus on the core competencies. Surging rates of cyber-crimes in various industries, thereby increasing the need for internet security, is fueling the growth of SaaS-based IT security market.

Adoption of cloud computing by organizations, for reducing the cost associated with managing IT infrastructure, is also driving the market of SaaS-based IT security market, however concerns related to data security can be a restraining factor in the market. The major trend in the market currently is organizations opting for integrated security suites, owing to the increasing complexity of network infrastructure.

The report aims to provide an overview of global SaaS-based IT security market with detailed market segmentation by service, business size, verticals and geography. The global SaaS-based IT security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Alert Logic, Barracuda Networks, CA Technologies, CipherCloud, CYREN and Fortinet.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SaaS-based IT security market based on service, business size and verticals. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall SaaS-based IT security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

