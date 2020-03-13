SAAS BASED HUMAN RESOURCE (HRM) MARKET OUTLOOK 2023, SIZE, FORECASTS, DEMAND, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, GROWTH FACTORS, KEY PLAYERS

Global SaaS-based Human Resource (HRM) Market Overview

Human resource management deals with hiring, training, managing, retaining and acquiring processes in an enterprise in order to run the business efficiently. The lead on the workforce and their management is ensured by the HRM to contribute effectively to various business processes of an enterprise. Human resource management systems enhance the efficiency of human resource divisions. It reduces the operational cost and increases the employee-centric culture in the organization which further benefits them in various business processes. HRM ensures the use of resources and optimizes them for a competitive advantage. It is principally used to enumerate the talent present in an enterprise and further helps to restructure the workforce with the purpose to maintain the position of the business.

Market size and forecast

The Global SaaS-based HRM Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2 % over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. The market further estimated to reach from USD 11.93 Billion in 2015 to USD 20.3 Billion by 2023. These SaaS-based HRM systems and services are gaining traction among various end-use industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, etc. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for SaaS-based HRM in the near future.

North-America accounted for the largest market share in 2015 in the SaaS-based HRM market globally. The market of North America region is expected to continue its dominance by witnessing the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising implementation on SaaS-based HRM systems by the enterprises in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second-largest revenue contributor across the globe in the market of SaaS-based HRM. Rising awareness towards the benefits of web-based services among the organizations and positive GDP growth in emerging nations present in the regions is expected to spur the demand for SaaS-based HRM systems.

The SaaS (Service-as-a-Service)-based HRM comprises the same function as of HRM operates but along with web-based service. These web-based services optimize the resources of the business and diversify into several sectors with ease. Moreover, the SaaS-based HRM simplifies the operation of business by emphasizing on revenue-generating activities and managing the workforce efficiently for enhanced productivity. SaaS-based HRM is a flexible and cost-effective business model that provides advanced less-time consuming processes and eliminated the update issues associated with HRM software.

Organizations across the globe are moving towards advanced technological web-based services for flexibility and to minimize the outlay in order to increase profitability. The ease of management of various processes of an organization through SaaS-based HRM is probably helping the organization to execute the business effectively in a competitive environment.

Market Segmentation

The Global SaaS-Based HRM Market is segmented on the basis of as follows:

By Deployment

Payroll

Time and attendance

Benefits management

Compliance Management

By Application

Talent Acquisition

Learning Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment Management

Performance Management

Compensation Benefits

Employee Collaboration

By End-user

Healthcare

Corporate

Educational Institutes

Government Sector

Others

By Region

Global SaaS-Based HRM Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

