Rugged Display size in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

In this Rugged Display market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Rugged Display market report covers the key segments,

key players of this industry. The feature of the rugged display to be dust resistance, waterproof, and scratch proof display are the key features resulting into the increased popularity of the rugged display and increasing application of the rugged display in the various industry verticals. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of the consumer grade display devices for different application in industry based applications is the major challenge faced by the growth of rugged display market.

Global Rugged Display Market: Market Segmentation

Global Rugged Display Market can be divided into three segments, based on display size, product type, and end users of the Rugged Displays.

Segmentation on the basis of the display size of Rugged Display market:

The major segments in Rugged Display market based on the display size of the rugged display in different industries for the variable use, the segmentation by display size include 1 inch to 10 inches, 10 inches to 20 inches, and more than 20 inches.

This segmentation is performed as per the sizes of the displays used in the instruments. These sizes vary as per the industry and their requirements. For example, less than 10 inches are primarily used in the smartphones and handheld instruments.

Segmentation on the basis of the product type for Rugged Display market:

The major segments of the Rugged Display market on the basis of the product type is performed by considering the consumer requirement and industry which are deploying the Rugged Display as per type of product available. The segmentation includes the handheld displays, laptops and notebooks, military displays, notebooks and others. These product types are based on the industry-specific requirement of the rugged display. For example, the military displays are used for the monitoring of the military operations and they are preferred due to their rough nature.

Segmentation on the basis of the end user for Rugged Display market:

The major segments of the Rugged Display market on the basis of the end user is performed by considering the industry verticals which are deploying the Rugged Display for carrying out their industry-specific operations. The segmentation includes the Defence and Aerospace, Transportation, healthcare, and others. These product types are based on the industry-specific requirement of the rugged display. For example, the transportation industry is using the rugged displays for vehicle-mounted displays. The rugged displays are used due to their high resistance to the dirt and less wear and tear.

Global Rugged Display Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in manufacturing the Rugged Display are such as Bluestone Technologies, Getac Technology Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, General Micro Systems, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Sparton Corp., Milcots LLC, Curtis Wright, and Mildef AB.

The key vendors are constantly focused on developing new displays and enhancements in their application to improvise the industrial usage. For example, Esterline Technologies Corporation, a one of the leading specialty manufacturer for the aerospace and defense rugged displays, launched the new version of its Thin eXtreme Display series. The newly launched products include TX series/2 display is offered as TX-126/2 of a 10-inch diagonal and TX-340, 15-inch diagonal. These displays are used with the full HD sensors interface.

Global Rugged Display Market: Regional outlook

The global Rugged Display market is divided into seven regions as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the given regions, North America region leading the global market for Rugged Display due to the dense presence of end users from commercial, manufacturing, and others using Rugged Display. The growth of the Rugged Display market in Western Europe, Eastern Europe follows the North America market due to the adaptation of the Rugged Display technologies in different industry verticals such as oil & gas and transportation industry. The developing regions such as APEJ and Japan are predicted to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increased investments from governments in the improvising the defense sector and other manufacturing industry. Rugged Display market in MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Rugged Display Market Segments

Global Rugged Display Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Rugged Display Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Rugged Display Market

Global Rugged Display Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Rugged Display Technology

Value Chain of Rugged Display

Global Rugged Display Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Rugged Display Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

