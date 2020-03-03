Rubber Hose Market Growing Opportunities with Future Vision and Outlook to 2026 – Paker, Eaton, Exitflex, Goodall Hoses, Flexaust, Kent Rubber, Kauchuk, Kanaflex, Goodflex Rubber and Other Players

Global Rubber Hose Market is valued USD 945.85 Million in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 5.7 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 1394.27 Million by 2026. The market is driven by the increasing demand in the agricultural, constructional, and industrial sectors.

The rubber hose is a long plastic or rubber tube that is used for moving a liquid from one place to another. Rubber hoses are designed for specific fluid, temperature, and pressure ranges and are provided in various specifications.

Rubber Hose Market Dynamics

The increasing demand in the agricultural, constructional, and industrial sectors is driving the growth of rubber hose market. Increase demand from automotive and infrastructure industries for hoses carrying various media would drive the growth of the rubber hose market. Growing demand for robust industrial hose in critical applications and growing infrastructure-related developments are some of the driving factors for the growth of the industrial hose market.

Furthermore, in the constructional sector, the rubber hose is used for transferring the water, fuel, air, and constructional materials. The rubber hoses are used in the chemical industry, pulp and paper industry, and the material handling industry. The increasing demand from the industries to maintain their operational efficiency is the major driving factor for the rubber hose market. The factor that hinders market growth is the increase in demand for thermoplastic hoses in various applications.

Rubber Hose Market Insight

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, in 2017 and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On account of the increase in industrialization has also increased automobiles and constructional work. The countries India and China are mainly contributing to the market growth in this region. The government is focusing on the irrigation methods and water conservation due to a decrease in the availability of water, thus positively contributing to the hydraulic rubber hose market growth.

Rubber Hose Market Segmentation

The global Rubber Hose Market is segmented into material type, application, and region. On the basis of the material type the market is divided into natural latex (rubber), synthetic rubber. Based on application the market is segmented home, commercial, industrial, municipal, automobile, transportation. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Rubber Hose Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Rubber Hose Market are listed as Paker, Eaton, Exitflex, Goodall Hoses, Flexaust, Kent Rubber, Kauchuk, Kanaflex, Goodflex Rubber, Kuriyama, Harrison Hose, Anchor Rubber, New Age Industries, Abbott Rubber, and other.

