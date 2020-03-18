RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast to 2027: Global Analysis and Scope Key Players Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S

The “Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Base Type (Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Gin, Others); Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others)” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant RTD alcoholic beverages players in the market and their key developments.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006545/

Alcoholic beverages are mainly a fermented form of sugars in berries, grains, fruits, and other ingredients that mainly contains ethyl/ethanol alcohol. The global RTD alcoholic beverages market, accounted to US$ 26,447.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,428.9 Mn by 2027. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for RTD alcoholic beverages products in the coming years. With the growth in the consumption of low fat, low calories, and sophisticated flavored in the RTD alcoholic beverages, the demand for the products has substantially gone up in the countries like US, Canada, Mexico of the North American region, which is boosting the overall sales of these products. Rising consumer focus toward the diversified line of product with innovative and attractive forms of packaging is also propelling the growth of the market in the region. Also, manufacturers are investing in the research and development activities, brand awareness, in house experts of development teams to diversify the production and availability of RTD alcoholic beverages products in the market. These factors has also surged the demand for the product in the region.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006545/

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated based on packaging type as bottles, cans and others. In 2018, the bottles industry segment dominated the global RTD alcoholic beverages market. Bottle packaging has been one of the primary reasons that have been inclining the consumers and has helped in favoring the RTD alcoholic beverages across the globe. Different types of bottle packaging are available in the market that creates an attractive appearance for the RTD alcoholic beverages. The three types of bottle packaging available are standard, premium, and super-premium. The standard bottle packaging is widely used for the RTD alcoholic packaging due to its low pricing and easy availability. The premium glass bottles are targeted to the allied customers who are focused on maintaining high standards, quality, and limiting the cost. The super-premium glass bottles are higher in price and value as compared to the premium and standard glass bottles. The peculiar design and texture of these types of bottles are customized and used by the well-established brands.

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global RTD alcoholic beverages market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, Japan and China in the Asia Pacific region are expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major players in the RTD alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. and Molson Coors Brewing Company among others.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006545/

The report segments the global RTD alcoholic beverages market as follows:

Ø Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market – By Base Type

• Whiskey

• Rum

• Vodka

• Gin

• Others

Ø Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market – By Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Ø Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market – By Distribution Channel

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Frequently Asked Question and Answers

Q.1. Which key factors drive the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market across the globe?

Ans. The rising preference towards low-content alcoholic beverages coupled with the increasing preference for RTD alcoholic beverages amongst millennial have been the key factors driving the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market across the globe. According to a recent survey done by FONA International Inc., RTD alcoholic beverages have gained high acceptance from millennial consumers. The availability of a wide range of flavors, light alcohol content, and convenience are attracting maximum young millennial to try these products.

Q.2. Which global region is the largest market for RTD alcoholic beverages?

Ans. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the RTD alcoholic beverages region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are among the largest consumers of RTD alcoholic beverages in the Asia Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is also among the largest global producer of alcoholic beverages. Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable income and variation in tastes & preferences, and social & cultural factors in these countries are stimulating the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market in this region.

Q.3. Which is the most widely consumed base type of RTD alcoholic beverages and why?

Ans. Vodka is the most widely consumed base type of the RTD alcoholic beverages. A study conducted by Affinnova, Inc. shows that package design in the vodka market plays a vital role in shelf impact and consumer perception. Increasing popularity of beverages offered by Cutwater such as vodka sodas, bloody mary, and vodka mule is anticipated to boost the market growth of vodka based RTD market.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]