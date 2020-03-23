Rotor Blade Material Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2019 – 2029

Rotor Blade Material Market: Introduction

Rotor Blades are a vital component of various turbine-driven machinery designed to rotate the turbines at a desired rate of RPM. Rotor Blade material is a crucial factor to attain the optimum output level of the machinery. The wide range of application of rotor blade material is in the Wind turbine blades, Gas turbine rotor blades and Helicopter Rotor Blades. The Rotor blade material is selected as per particular requirements such as Specific weight capacity, Fatigue strength, reliability, low material cost, light weight, and durability of the rotor blade material.

Advanced rotor blades material of large turbines are made from composites materials such as Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics, Carbon fiber, etc. The rotor blade material life is a prominent factor for the efficient operational life of rotor blades. Adoption of composite materials leads the life span of rotor blade material up to 10 to 25 years. However, the maintenance of these rotor blade material is very complex in nature. Demand for effective utilization of electricity and faster transport requirements have provided an impetus to the Rotor blade material market.

Rotor Blade Material Market: Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

In many nations, the concern towards power generation from renewable energy sources such as wind turbines are rising owing to increasing environmental concerns, government support & incentives, and environmental advantage of wind energy. Moreover, the declining cost of per Kwh energy generation from wind turbines is also estimated to propel the consumption of Rotor blade material market in the near future. Additionally, rapid Industrialization in the emerging economies and increasing demand for alternative power sources are anticipated to drive the rotor blade material market positively.

The production of the rotor blade material depends on the consumption rate of the materials by end use industry. The increasing number of helicopters and wind turbines are estimated to boost the demand for rotor blade material.

The technological advancement in wind turbine and helicopters are estimated to change the design requirement of the rotor blade material. The changing design is expected to hamper the rotor blade material market. The fluctuating prices of the rotor blade material is a restraining factor as the production of the material depends on the natural resources. The changing price of the rotor blade material obstructs the growth of the Rotor Blade Material Market.

Rotor Blade Material Market: Segmentation

The global Rotor Blade Material market can be segmented on the basis of its Material type, End Use, Sales Channel and Region:

The global Rotor Blade Material market can be segmented on the basis of its Material Type:

Aluminum

Titanium

Steel

Fiber Composite Materials Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)



The global Rotor Blade Material market can be segmented on the basis of its End Use:

Wind Turbine

Helicopter

Gas Turbines

The global Rotor Blade Material market can be segmented on the basis of its Sales Channel:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Rotor Blade Material Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to hold prominent market share in Rotor blade material market due to rising wind power generation capacity, helicopter production rate, and fleet, government initiatives & support in the respective regions. South Asia and East Asia are estimated to register significant growth in coming years owing to factors such as rapid industrialization in the India and ASEAN countries as well as increasing usage alternative energy sources in countries such as China and Japan. Latin America, as well as the Middle East & Africa, will likely to witness stagnant growth in rotor blade material market.

Rotor Blade Material Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Rotor Blade Material market are:

PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Owens Corning

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

BGF Industries, Inc.

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

Chomarat Group,

Asahi Glass Company Limited

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Saertex Group

Johns Manville

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Rotor Blade Material Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Rotor Blade Material Market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.

Report Highlights: