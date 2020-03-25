Rotary Dryers Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

Global Rotary Dryers Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Rotary Dryers market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Rotary Dryers market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Rotary Dryers market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in number of consolidations in the rotary dryer manufacture industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies toward meeting rising demand for rotary dryers and gaining access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their footholds in regions such as Europe and North America.

In December 2016, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. acquired the thermal processing division of the U.S. based Heyl & Patterson Inc., which manufactures rotary dryers, calciners, and coolers for industrial application

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of rotary dryers market are listed below;

ThyssenKrupp AG

Metso Corporation

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

FEECO International, Inc.

YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD.

Anivi Ingenieria SA, among other rotary dryer manufacturer

