Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market Global Briefing and Analysis Report 2020-2026

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers. RPA is an application technology, which uses software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning for handling a high volume, repeatable tasks. It allows employees to configure and program any computer software or a robot to interpret exiting application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions, and communicating with digital systems. The RPA is similar to traditional IT automation but the major difference between these technologies is, RPA is capable of learning itself and adaptive to changing circumstances, which a traditional IT automation system lacks.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market Precise Outlook 2020-2026 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The robotic process automation market was valued at USD 1545.57 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7940.97 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.34% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025

The prominent players in the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform Training market are:

UiPath Training, The RPA Academy, Blue Prism, Anexas, Digital Workforce Academy, Automation Anywhere, Cignex Datamatics, Kelly Technologies, Symphony, Tek Classes, Virtual Operations

Market segment by Types:

Online Training

Classroom Training

Market segment by Applications:

Industry Segmentation

Academic sector

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Industry Recent Updates-

The robotic process automation market is moving toward consolidation, as various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly.

June 2018 – UiPath announced its partnership with Humley, a cognitive assistant platform. This partnership is intended to provide an AI assistant chat solution to UiPath’s customers. Humley would enable a virtual assistant to support RPA management and build voice or chat user interfaces, which would help UiPath’s customers to innovate. Through this partnership, UiPath is creating a robust ecosystem of partners to grow as an RPA provider, with leading partner technologies.

