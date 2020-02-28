Robotic Process Automation Market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 6869.6 million by 2025

Global Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 198.4 million in 2017 to US$ 6869.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 55.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Robotic Process Automation is among the most revolutionary outcome of enterprise technologies introduced in past few years, catapulting the changes in the business ecosystem by stimulating productivity at deprived cost. In order to implement this software efficiently into an organization’s system, the exclusive services offered by the RPA service providers play a vital role. The services for RPA market are being broadly categorized into Training and Knowledge services and Professional services. The professional services further include consulting, integration & development and support & maintenance. Whereas, the training services are the one directed towards skill enhancement of the organizations using or willing to use the software.

The List of Companies

1. Blue Prism

2. Automation Anywhere

3. UiPath

4. Kofax

5. NICE systems Ltd

For the coming years, the market is anticipated to enter into the new category of software vendors, who would be developing advanced analytics and data mining capabilities. This would further extend the scope of automation across more multifaceted processes and allow automation of processes, with variable degrees of unstructured data/ content. These unstructured data/content would include freeform emails. The net impact of burgeoning autonomics in industries will endure cannibalizing labor arbitrage benefits from off-shoring of processes, which would further result into increased consideration towards in-sourcing strategy.

RPA is a technology where robots are the software tools that automate business process delivery. This software facilitates improvised data security, business efficiency, and effectiveness by impersonating human activities and automating routine processes across varied business functions without hampering the on-going system and infrastructure. RPA software is particularly useful for organizations that have many different, complicated systems that are required to interact together effortlessly.

The global RPA market for the verticals is fragmented into BFSI, Telecommunications, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. The segmentation is based upon the need for RPA to improve back end and front end business processes. Telecommunications and BFSI cumulatively in the RPA market have acquired the biggest share of almost one-fourth in 2017, followed by Transportation & logistics and healthcare. Telecommunications, particularly the BPOs are the early adopters of RPA. The increase in the demand for the global network the telecom industry is facing many challenges in providing the advanced services to its customers. The issues faced by various companies are handling a huge data, developing new and advanced services, controlling cost, and focusing on business efficiency; which may hinder the company’s operation, profitability, and focus on the customer.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the RPA industry.

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– Understand new and emerging developments in major region and impact of that on overall market.

– Identify key market drivers and restraints in market and to take align business in order to get maximum profit

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in this market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

– Helps clients to overcome challenges expected to restrict growth prospects of this market during the forecast period

