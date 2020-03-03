Robotic Lawn Mower Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2025

Summary

Robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot that functions without human intervention within a definitive area closed by perimeter wire. To use robotic lawn mower user requires to set up a border wire around the lawn that defines the area to be mowed. The robot uses the wire to locate the boundary and in some cases to locate a recharging dock. These lawn mowers have the capability of self-docking that minimizes human intervention, and it also contains rain sensors that are capable of sensing rain or high humid condition.

Robotic lawn mowers are also integrated with custom apps to adjust settings, scheduled mowing times and frequency, as well as the mobile app can be used to manually control the mover with a digital joystick. Some of the manufacturers are implementing ledge sensors that improve maneuverability and offer additional features such as laser vision, mapping, lawn memory, and smart navigation that improve performance and efficiency of the mower.

DEERE & COMPANY, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Stiga S.p.A., LG Electronics, The Kobi Company, and MTD Products.

The increase in dependency on robots to save human efforts, money, and time and rise in productivity are the key factors that drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, robotic lawn mowers enhance the quality of life and reduce workload of users, thereby driving the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. In addition, robots have also earned popularity in the commercial markets as lawn maintenance devices, cleaning robots, and a lot of low-level operational work.

This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global robotic lawn mower market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

