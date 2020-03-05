Global Robot Operating Systems Market Overview 2020-2026 Applications, Key Developments, Competitive Landscape & Geographical Insights

Market Overview

The global Robot Operating Systems Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Factors such as the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) with industrial robots are driving the demand for industrial robot, thereby fueling growth in robot operating systems market.

Robotic Operation System

Robot Operating System (ROS) is robotics middleware (i.e., collection of software frameworks for robot software development). Although ROS is not an operating system, it provides services designed for a heterogeneous computer cluster such as hardware abstraction, low-level device control, implementation of commonly-used functionality, message-passing between processes, and package management. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Robot Operating Systems Market. The global Robot Operating Systems Market has been segmented based on region, robot type, and end-user industries.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4115398

Global Robot Operating System Market Value (USD Bn), 2018-2026

Market Dynamics

The global Robot Operating Systems Market growth is primarily driven by rising e-commerce industry and growing adoption of automation in various industries and warehouses for efficient and smooth operations. The use of robotics helps the manufacturers to achieve enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations.

The demand for ROS has been on the rise due to an increase in industrial robotics due to the ongoing trend towards automation and increasing technological advancements in the industry. Factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and high labor costs also drive the adoption of industrial robotics across various industries worldwide. Several organizations have implemented industrial robotics solutions to reduce their labor costs and improve efficiency. Although the initial cost of procuring a robot is high, once implemented, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and profits.

Moreover, rising demand for integrated for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the increased adoption of low-cost industrial robots are the key factors driving the ROS market. Robot as a service (or Robotics as a service) is a cloud computing unit that facilitates the seamless integration of robot and embedded devices into Web and cloud computing environment.

However, high capital requirements for full automation, as well as high level of complexity, might hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the global ROS Market is segmented into Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Delta, Polar, and Articulated. In 2018, the articulated robots segment accounted for the maximum share in the market, owing to the increased usage of these robots in the packaging and healthcare sectors of the emerging economies. However, the cylindrical robots and others segment comprising customized and refurbished robots, are expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future, owing to their increasing demand in industrial sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.

By End-user industry, the global ROS market is segmented into automotive, electrical/electronic, metal/heavy machinery, chemical, rubber, & plastics, food, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment dominated the global market. The development of automotive robotics in the industry has picked up pace due to the cost-effectiveness, job efficiency, and safety. Also, with the rising demand for vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the automotive industry and therefore, fueling growth in the global industrial robotics market.

Global Robot Operating System Market, By End-User industry, 2018

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Robot Operating Systems Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global ROS market. The broad market share of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high growth in the automotive and electrical/electronics industry in countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea, and India. China has been the biggest robot market in the world with continued dynamic growth. The industrial robot installations are continuously increasing in China, and it is also the fastest-growing robot market in the world. China’s rising robotics industry attributes to its scale, growth momentum, and capital. Also, the rising initiatives of the Chinese government are contributing to the growth of the market. The Chinese government has recognized the Robotics Industry as a strategically important sector in its Made in China in 2025 (MIC 2025) industrial policy.

Global Robotic Operating System Market, by Region, 2018, (% share)

In North America, growing industrial automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and need of new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs will further drive the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Global Robot Operating Systems Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. The market players in the Robot Operating Systems Market are focusing on expanding through strategic interventions, such as acquisitions, and collaborations in the Robot Operating Systems Market.

Some major players in the market are ABB, FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron, Universal Robots, Clearpath Robotics, iRobot Corporation, and among others.

In April 2019, ABB collaborated with Ericsson to accelerate wireless automation for factories, which enhances connected services, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the future. ABB would provide fully automated flexible robotic cell solution that assembles 5G radios for Ericsson.

Compitatvie

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Highlights of the competitive landscape

**The global Robot Operating Systems Market report would provide access to an approx., 92 market data table,76 figures, and 188 pages.

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers and Industry association

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/ROBOT-OPERATING-SYSTEMS-MARKET-SIZE-SHARE-AND-FORECAST-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Table of Content

Robot Operating Systems Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Robot Operating Systems Market – Market Definition and Overview

Robot Operating Systems Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Robot type

Market Snippet by End-User Industry

Market Snippet by Region

Robot Operating Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Low-Cost Industrial Robots

Restraints

High setup and initial cost

Opportunity Analysis

Impact Analysis

Robot Operating Systems Market – Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Robot Operating Systems Market – By Robot Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Robot Type

Cartesian*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

SCARA

Cylindrical

Delta

Polar

Articulated

Robot Operating Systems Market – By End-User Industry

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User Industry

Automotive*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Electricals/Electronics

Metal/Heavy Machinery

Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics

Food

Others

Robot Operating Systems Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Robot type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Robot Operating Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Company Profiles

ABB Group*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

FANUC

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso

Microsoft

Omron

Universal Robots

Clearpath Robotics

iRobot Corporation (**List not exhaustive)

Robot Operating Systems Market – Premium Insights

Robot Operating Systems Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4115398

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155