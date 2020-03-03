Robot Operating System Market Latest Technology, Growth, Trends Analysis And Forecast by 2024

The Robot Operating System (ROS) market is a kind of robotics middle ware, a lot of programming libraries and apparatuses after that robotic applications and systems can be created. It isn’t only an operating framework and is intended to work with various segments and subsystems that work on different programming languages. The market considered is encountering a huge change.

The increasing adoption rate of Robot Operating System (ROS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing Research and Development (R&D) funds for rising execution of the collaborative modular robots, industry automation, along with the rising demand for the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) based model. The increasing adoption of low-cost industrial robots is one of the major factors for the growth of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market. Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is projected to grow from USD 352 million in 2018 to USD 517 million by the year 2025, at a CAGR of over 11.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is segmented based on its end-user industry, type, and regional demand. The market segmented on the basis of its end-user industry, where the market is bifurcated into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, and others. By type of robots, the market is segmented into commercial robots and industrial robots. Industrial robots are generally used in most of the manufacturing industries, whereas commercial robots help human beings, in performing tasks. The types of commercial robots are divided into portable robots and stationary robots. Whereas, the industrial robots are further classified as SCARA, Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Linear Robots, Other Industrial Robots.

The top nations adding to the development of the robot operating system market incorporate Japan, China, and South Korea. APAC is anticipated to have the most astounding development rate in the ROS market. The high reception pace of advanced innovations and mechanization, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a worthwhile market.

The emerging key players in the Robot Operating System (ROS) market include companies like Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), and Rethink Robotics (Germany). They have received natural and inorganic systems, for example, new item dispatches, acquisitions, business developments, and associations, to extend their business reach and drive their business revenue development.

