Robo-Taxi Market to Grow at 112.67% CAGR to 2030 |Top Key Players like Waymo LLC, Aptiv, GM Cruise, Ridecell, Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, NAVYA and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Robo-Taxi Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Robo-Taxi Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends,competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Robo-Taxi Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Robo-Taxi Market is projected to grow from 2,024 units in 2020 to reach 3,830,912 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 112.67%. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 44 Tables and 57 figures are now available in this research.

Free Sample Report Available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2156748

Top Key Players profiled in the Robo-Taxi Market:

Waymo LLC (US)

Aptiv (Ireland)

GM Cruise (US)

Ridecell Inc (US)

Uber Technologies Inc. (US)

NAVYA (France)

EasyMile (France)

“Increased emphasis on road safety, autonomous technology adoption, and fuel-efficient vehicles are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period”

People are comfortable in sharing rides, creating a good opportunity for companies such as Uber and Lyft to find a new sustainable source of revenue. Wide implementation of IoT devices and their collected data gives more control to fleet managers in optimizing operations. Better autonomous driving solutions such as level 4 and level 5 would reduce road accidents and more passengers would opt for autonomous vehicles as safety is tightened.

Avail 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2156748

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

Majority of OEMs are planning to launch self-driving taxis by 2020. Simultaneously, the government in the Asia Pacific region is ready to revamp urban roads and traffic infrastructure. With rapid urbanization and endeavor to implement smart cities, governments are spending a lot to develop smart roads, smart traffic signal systems, better wireless connections, road sensors, and road signs. The autonomous vehicles heavily rely upon LiDAR and ultrasonic sensor data for navigation.

“North America is expected to have the second largest market during the forecast period.”

North America accounted for 36.31% of the global market in 2020. It is a major hub for several renowned OEMs including Waymo LLC, GM Cruise, Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc., Ridecell, and others. The US market is the largest in the region. The country would alone hold a major share in the global market after China by 2030.

Competitive Landscape of Robo-Taxi Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Developments

3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements

3.3 Expansions, 2017–2019

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2156748

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall robo-taxi market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.