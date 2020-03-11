Road Safety Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Jenoptik, Kapsch Traffic Com, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings

‘Road Safety’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Road Safety’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Road Safety market report inclusions:

Key players:

Jenoptik, Kapsch Traffic Com, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, IDEMIA, Verra Mobility, SWARCO, FLIR Systems, Motorola Solutions, Siemens

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions, Services)

Global Road Safety Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Road safety involves products and services that are being introduced in market to reduce risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline, control and curb wayward vehicle movement and ensure safe travel of commuters. Several technologies have been used in order to implement more security for highways and bridges, urban roads and tunnels. These technological systems, services and solutions include speed limit enforcement, red light enforcement, bus lane enforcement, incident detection and access control. Constant need of road safety for commuters, reducing traffic and congestion on the road, new infrastructure development and longer commuting and many more are driven to boost the overall road safety market. Factors such as rising urban population and high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety, increase the growth of road safety market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Road Safety market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Factors such as disposable income, sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in the road safety enhancement, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Road Safety market across North American region.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

