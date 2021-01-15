Road Bikes Market 2020-2026 Growth Overview, Size, Trends and Key Players | Giant, Trek, Hero Cycles

“

Road Bikes Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Road Bikes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Road Bikes Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Road Bikes market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Road Bikes Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Giant, Trek, Hero Cycles, Merida, Fuji Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle, Accell, Specialized, Cannondale, Cube, OMYO, Shanghai Phonex, Grimaldi Industri, Trinx Bikes, Scott Sports, Derby Cycle, LOOK, Atlas, Laux Bike, KHS, Others .

Summary

Road Bikes is used to describe bicycles built for traveling at speed on paved roads. Some sources use the term to mean racing bicycle. Other sources specifically exclude racing bicycles from the definition, using the term to mean a bicycle of a similar style but built more for endurance and less the fast bursts of speed desired in a racing bicycle; as such, they usually have more gear combinations and fewer hi-tech racing features.

The global average price of Road Bikes is in the increasing trend, from 401 USD/Unit in 2012 to 432 USD/Unit in 2016. With the development of technology, prices will be in increasing trend in the following several years.

The classification of Road Bikes includes Aluminum Bike, Carbon Fiber Bike, etc. by materials. The proportion of Aluminum Bike in 2016 is about 73.42%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Road Bikes is widely used in personal recreation and bicycle racing. The most proportion of Road Bikes is personal recreation, with market share of 80.24% in 2016. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

South Region is the largest consumption place due to the largest population, with a consumption market share nearly 46.47% in 2016. Following South Region, West Region and Northeast Region take the second and third largest place with the consumption market share of 20.84% and 19.63%.

The global Road Bikes market was 2100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3250 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Road Bikes market:

Giant, Trek, Hero Cycles, Merida, Fuji Bikes, Xidesheng Bicycle, Accell, Specialized, Cannondale, Cube, OMYO, Shanghai Phonex, Grimaldi Industri, Trinx Bikes, Scott Sports, Derby Cycle, LOOK, Atlas, Laux Bike, KHS, Others

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Road Bikes industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Road Bikes industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Road Bikes industry.

– Different types and applications of Road Bikes industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Road Bikes industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Road Bikes industry.

– SWOT analysis of Road Bikes industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Road Bikes industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aluminum Road Bike

Carbon Fiber Road Bike

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Transportation Tools

Racing

Road Bikes Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Road Bikes markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Road Bikes market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Road Bikes market.

Table of Contents

1 Road Bikes Market Overview

1.1 Road Bikes Product Overview

1.2 Road Bikes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Road Bike

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Road Bike

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Road Bikes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Road Bikes Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Road Bikes Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Road Bikes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Road Bikes Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Road Bikes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Road Bikes Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Road Bikes Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Road Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Road Bikes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Road Bikes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Road Bikes Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Road Bikes Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Giant

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Giant Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Trek

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Trek Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Hero Cycles

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Hero Cycles Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Merida

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Merida Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Fuji Bikes

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Fuji Bikes Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Xidesheng Bicycle

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Accell

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Accell Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Specialized

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Specialized Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Cannondale

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Cannondale Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Cube

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Road Bikes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Cube Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 OMYO

3.12 Shanghai Phonex

3.13 Grimaldi Industri

3.14 Trinx Bikes

3.15 Scott Sports

3.16 Derby Cycle

3.17 LOOK

3.18 Atlas

3.19 Laux Bike

3.20 KHS

3.21 Others

4 Road Bikes Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Road Bikes Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Road Bikes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Road Bikes Application/End Users

5.1 Road Bikes Segment by Application

5.1.1 Transportation Tools

5.1.2 Racing

5.2 Global Road Bikes Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Road Bikes Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Road Bikes Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Road Bikes Market Forecast

6.1 Global Road Bikes Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Road Bikes Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Road Bikes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Road Bikes Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Road Bikes Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Road Bikes Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Aluminum Road Bike Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Carbon Fiber Road Bike Gowth Forecast

6.4 Road Bikes Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Road Bikes Forecast in Transportation Tools

6.4.3 Global Road Bikes Forecast in Racing

7 Road Bikes Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Road Bikes Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Road Bikes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

”