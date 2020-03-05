Rising safety and security concerns are anticipated to propel biometric system market across the globe

A biometric system provides a high degree of accuracy and security. The emergent adoption of the technology in the e-commerce industry for secure payments, growing applications within the finance industry, and increasing security concerns are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. With biometric technology, there are reduced frauds and security breaches as compared to traditional methods like the use of tokens and passwords. Surging demand for biometric technology across various applications is estimated to favor the growth of the market over the coming years.

To counter security threats biometric technology is used by several verticals in public, private, and commercial sectors. Some of the key factors that are driving the market growth include advancement in technologies, growing applications in commercial & government sectors, and increasing demand for improved security systems in organizations. Government initiatives like issuance of e-passports and emergence of e-banking and visa employing biometric systems for identification and authentication purposes have been immensely enhancing the use of biometric technology.

Furthermore, increased usage in criminal identification coupled with government initiatives contributes to significant biometric market demand. With continuous technological innovations and advancements, mobile banking has witnessed high acceptance among consumers due to its security feature that has further pushed the industry growth.

Global biometric system market has been segmented based on functionality type as Contact, Non-Contact, and Combined. Contacted functionality segment leads the overall market. The fingerprint is the dominant contacted technology for various sectors such as financial institution, education, defense & military, and others. The extensive adoption and rising implementation of fingerprint recognition systems are propelling the market for contact-based functionality.

Geographically, the biometric system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the dominating region of the biometric system industry due to the presence of major IT companies, increasing travel & tourism activities across the region and growing government support. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to growing awareness about the technology.

Companies such as Safran, NEC corporation, Thales, Fujitsu limited, ASSA ABLOY, Precise Biometrics, 3M Cognent, Secunet Security Networks, Hitachi, Cross Match Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, BIO-key International, Securiport, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Qualcomm, Fulcrum Biometrics, and VASCO Data Security International are the leading players of biometric system market across the globe.

