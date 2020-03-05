Riot Control Equipment Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The term Riot control states to the actions used by military, police, and other security forces to resist violence, disperse and arrest people who are involved in a riot, demonstration, or protest. Riot control equipment market comprises of all the gear used by police, military, or other security forces. The developers are trying hard to develop less-fatal weapons to help police, military to have better control over riots. The advancement made by developers in riot control equipment is expected to boost the riot control equipment market.

Riot control equipment involves protective apparatus and non-lethal weapons that are used by riot control officers during a rampage. The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries is leading to an increase in violence and riots, which is the prime factor driving the growth of the market. However, the equipment used in control riots has still not gained the desired safety remark. Developers are trying hard to enhance less-l weapons along with vehicles for surveillance and for attacking purposes like pepper sprays, rubber bullets, low-velocity ammunition, and other less-lethal weapons, which is the primary growth factor of riot control equipment market.

The reports cover key developments in the Riot control equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Riot control equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for riot control equipment market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the riot control equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key riot control equipment market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

DESERT WOLF

AXON ENTERPRISE INC.

AMTEC LESS-LETHAL SYSTEMS, INC.

LRAD CORP.

THE SAFARILAND GROUP

NONLETHAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDOR NON-LETHAL TECHNOLOGIES

BLACKHAWK

LAMPERD, INC.

SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL INC.

The report analyzes factors affecting riot control equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Riot control equipment market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

