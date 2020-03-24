Rigid Transparent Plastics Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2023

The North American market for rigid transparent plastics should grow from 4.7 billion pounds by volume in 2018 to 6.1 billion pounds in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2018 through 2023.

Report Scope:

Use of the terms transparent and clear is subjective. Most definitions of the terms express the clarity of plastics by the percentage of light transmission as defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) Test D-1003. Light transmission percentages above 85 are generally accepted as transparent, although many suppliers claim clear grades with percentages of 80 or lower, making the distinction between transparent and translucent unclear. When referring to plastics and resins, the terms transparent and clear are used synonymously in this report.

Clear rigid plastics are commercially available in many forms, including injection-molded, extruded, blow-molded and thermoformed. Many clear extruded products are converted to clear films. The uses for these films are varied and include commodity, specialty, coextruded, food and medical packaging. Packaging markets such as healthcare and food are not addressed in this report. Blow-molded clear plastics are hollow, and most are converted to bottles or containers. Thermoformed plastics are similar to injection-molded plastics but are generally thinner and require less equipment and capital outlay.

This report covers rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, which include injection-molded, non-film extrusion and some thermoformed (including cast sheet) plastics. Flexible and hollow thin plastics, including films, are not covered in this report. The clear resins covered in this report are: acrylics, polycarbonates, polystyrenes, styrene block copolymers (SBCs), styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polysulfones, thermoplastic polyesters (almost exclusively polyethylene terephthalate (PET)), polypropylene, acrylic-styrene copolymers (SMMAs), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, cellulosic resins, cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs), and allyl diglycol carbonate (ADC) (for optical applications).

Major applications of these rigid transparent plastics include: medical, electronic, automotive, building and construction (glazing, lighting lenses, signs, and displays), housewares, appliances, toys, optical lenses, and aircraft transparencies.

Report Includes:

– 42 data tables and 19 additional tables

– Industry analysis of rigid transparent plastics in terms of current and forecast usage

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of rigid, clear, non-packaging plastic products, including injection-molded, non-film extrusion and thermoformed and cast sheet plastics

– Insight into new developments in clear plastics, their expanded usage in existing and new applications, and competition between polymers exhibiting optical clarity

– Identification of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities

– Qualitative data covering major producers and suppliers and trade-named products

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including DSM Engineering Plastics, DuPont Inc., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics and Total Petrochemicals USA

