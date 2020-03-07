Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

The Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size

2.1.1 Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Production 2014-2025

2.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Market

2.4 Key Trends for Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….