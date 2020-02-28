Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2025

Rig and Oilfield Mats Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

In the year 2016, the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Rig and Oilfield Mats market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Rig and Oilfield Mats market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Rig and Oilfield Mats industry.

Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Rig and Oilfield Mats market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Rig and Oilfield Mats Market:

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type:

Wood mats

Composite mats

Metal mats

By End Use:

Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

China

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for rig and oilfield mats.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type and end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the rig and oilfield mats market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the rig and oilfield mats.

Research Methodology

FMI conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the numbers in the rig and oilfield mats market. An initial study was conducted to identify the rig and oilfield mats market structure and demand pattern of the rig and oilfield mats market by segments (i.e. by product type and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing matting solutions and rig and oilfield mats manufacturers, dealers and end-use industries. Data was also gathered from secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases to understand the rig and oilfield mats market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the rig and oilfield mats market behavior, data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

FMI validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the rig and oilfield mats market. For instance, the growth of rig and oilfield mats in the oil and gas industry, industry value added and key participants’ annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the rig and oilfield mats market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the rig and oilfield mats market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period, based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the rig and oilfield mats market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The rig and oilfield mats market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) and a market attractive index has been provided for high growth segments in the rig and oilfield mats market.

Some of the key players in the Global Rig and oilfield mats market are:

Access Terrain Services

Bridgewell Resources

Checkers Safety Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

JWA Oilfield Supplies

Newpark Resources Inc.

PortaFloor

Quality Mat Company

Rig Mats of America

Signature Systems Group, LLC

Spartan Mat

Sterling Company

Strad Energy Services Ltd

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Rig and Oilfield Mats market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Rig and Oilfield Mats market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Rig and Oilfield Mats application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Rig and Oilfield Mats market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Rig and Oilfield Mats market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

