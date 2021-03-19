Ride Sharing Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.

The key players covered in this study, Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Haxi, Via, Didi Chuxing, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, myTaxi, Dida Chuxing.

The market concentration rate of Ride Sharing is high. Though there are many small players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 79.04% of the global market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Ride Sharing market size was 24400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Application, split into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ride Sharing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025