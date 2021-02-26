Rice Seeds Market to 2027 – BASF SE, Bayer AG, Kaveri Seed, Rasi Seeds, SL Agritech

The Rice Seeds Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Rice Seeds market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Rice Seeds market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Rice Seeds market.

The constantly increasing population and shortage of cultivation areas are two of the major issues that need to be addressed in the global rice seeds market. There is a strong need to increase the productivity of rice cultivation to meet the growing need across the Asia Pacific region.In addition to this, the ongoing research and development investments and rising trend of public-private partnership (PPP) in the field of hybrid rice seed production have further led to increased adoption of hybrid seeds, especially among the commercial farmers. All these factors are further anticipated to drive the growth of the rice seeds market.

Rice is a major staple food in the Asia Pacific region and is highly produced and consumed across the region. This region is characterized by high population density which is constantly growing, especially in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, around one-fourth of the population residing in Asian countries falls in the poor category. These countries are expected to drive rice consumption in Asia Pacific countries. However, countries such as Japan and South Korea, where income is quite high, per capita rice consumption has started declining.

With the increasing world population, the demand for rice to fulfill the increasing food consumption is anticipated to rise in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the increase in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. The development of hybrid seeds offers a solution for countries to enhance rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production. The increasing technological advancements in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding.

The demand for organic food products is growing globally due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and rising concerns regarding health and the environment. The dynamics of the supply of organic products and the demand for it vary considerably in different countries, which are explained by specific economic, social, and environmental factors. The rise in lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food provides a huge market opportunity for organic rice.

Based on the hybridization technique, the global rice seeds market has been segmented into the two-line system and three-line system. The two-line hybrids have the matching level of heterosis as three-line hybrids but they differ from each other in the technique process. In two-line hybrids, the male parent is not restricted by restorer genes which is not the case in three-line hybrids.

In comparison to three-line hybrids, the two-line hybrids are superior in quality, yield, and resistance. Some of the advantages of two-line hybrids include no requirement of maintainer lines, the broad parental choice for developing heterotic hybrids, and no negative effects from the sterile cytoplasm.

