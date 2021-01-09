Rice Seed Market Analysis by Requirement, Demand and Supply 2020 to 2024 | Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience SE, Dow-DuPont Inc., Monsanto, Longping High-Tech, SL Agritech

The Global Rice Seed Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Rice Seed Market so far.

The rice seed market was valued at USD 7,232.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10,944.6 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

Exclusive offer: Up to 30% discount on this report

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08071391565?mode=su?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Companies covered:

Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience SE, Dow-DuPont Inc., Monsanto, Longping High-Tech, SL Agritech, Advanta Seeds, Nuziveedu, Kaveri Seeds, Mahyco Seeds, RiceTec Inc., China National Seed group, Advanced Chemical Indutries, Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The two most popular varieties of rice grown globally are, Oryza sativa and Oryza glaberrima, of which Oryza sativa L, the most widely grown rice, is the staple food of an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Rice is the staple crop for over half the worlds population. China and India, alone, account for 50% of the rice grown and consumed. Rice provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty in Asia, and therefore, rice is critical for food security. It is also becoming an important food staple in both Latin America and Africa. In many countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Bangladesh and the Philippines, per capita consumption of rice continues to rise across income groups in both urban and rural areas.

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391565/global-rice-seed-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Scope of the Report

The report presents a wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends of the rice seed market. The market operates in a B-to-C level and market sizing has been done at the consumer level. It contains an analysis of the various aspects of the rice seed market, globally. The study includes the market dynamics and geographical importance of the market.

Increasing Trade in Rice Seed

Around 9% of the total rice produced is traded globally. This share has been improving over the years. Varying national laws and regulations and lack of official recognition of HYV seeds available are observed in a large number of countries. However, with increasing rice seed trade between countries, these bottlenecks are likely to reduce. Rice trade developed mainly around Asia. There has been an increase in the number of projects that facilitate rice seed trade. For instance, the project RISTE aims at developing and enabling the environment to promote seeds trade and knowledge sharing on HYV rice seeds between India and Bangladesh. This is likely to benefit both countries.

Increasing Rice Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

About 90% of the worlds rice is grown in the Asia-Pacific region, which is endowed with the wet environment suitable for rice cultivation. Rice-based farming is the main economic activity for hundreds of millions of poor rural farmers in the region. China is the largest producer and consumer of rice seeds, followed by India and Vietnam. China’s National Rice Research Institute is considering tapping into the seed markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, by promoting its hybrid rice varieties over the next five years.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391565/global-rice-seed-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Influence of the Rice Seed market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Rice Seed market.

Rice Seed market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Rice Seed market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Rice Seed market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Rice Seed market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Rice Seed market.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]