RFID Reader Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape Alien Technology, Applied Wireless IDentifications Group, Inc. (AWID), CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology integrates electromagnetic fields in radio frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum to detect or identify an object, device, animal, or person. An RFID system comprises of various components including RFID tags & RFID software, RFID reader, and middleware. An RFID reader is a device which is utilized for interrogating an RFID tag. The reader’s antenna emits radio waves for communicating with radio tags that stores specific information about the item/object.

The rising demand for RFID systems in healthcare and transport sectors and increasing need for efficient supply chain management are driving the acceptance of RFID system in the market. Moreover, the integration of new technology in the RFID readers and growth in retail industry are further propelling the growth of RFID readers market. However, the lack of standardizations and high cost of reading equipment are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Also, key RFID reader market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the RFID reader market are Alien Technology, LLC, Applied Wireless IDentifications Group, Inc. (AWID), Cipherlab Co., Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A., GAO RFID, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Xerox Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the RFID reader market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

